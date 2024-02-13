Russian pathogen database to become largest worldwide by year-end — official

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia’s catalogue of pathogens and biotoxins will surpass the largest US database by the end of 2024, Head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) Anna Popova said.

"Over five years, here’s what we have obtained: above all, for the first time, we have a created a national interactive catalogue of pathogenic microorganisms and biotoxins. Today we have everything in a digital format, right now it already has information on 23,000 unique strains of microorganisms, we have practically digitized all our collections, by the end of this year it will contain information on more than 40,000 pathogens and will surpass the largest known database of a foreign country (The American Type Culture Collection - TASS)," she said at the Future Technologies Forum.

The Second Future Technologies Forum kicked off on Tuesday at Moscow's World Trade Center with a focus on medical and healthcare issues.