FSB finds secret files of Ukrainian intel services, cache of weapons in Mariupol

DONETSK, February 13. /TASS /. Secret files of Ukraine’s special services and a cache of weapons have been discovered in Mariupol, the Russian Federal Security Service’s department in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) told TASS.

"The department of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the DPR detected a mined cache of guns as well as secret files of the Ukrainian Security Service," an FSB official said.

A grenade launcher, a machine gun and a rifle have been confiscated from the cache, while the secret files have been sent for analysis. An investigation is underway.