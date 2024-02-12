‘Russian Seasons’ to be held in Oman in 2025 — culture minister

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russia will hold its large-scale international project called "Russian Seasons" in Oman for the first time in 2025 to mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova said after a meeting with Oman's Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth Said bin Sultan Al Busaidi.

"The large-scale international project will take place in the Sultanate in 2025 and will mark the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Oman loves and expects our artists very much. We are preparing a program with tours of outstanding theaters, exhibitions of major museums, educational events, master classes and a children's program," she said on her Telegram channel.

In addition, the parties discussed cooperation in the library sphere. Russian federal institutions proposed to hold a number of common events: book exchanges for young people, round tables and cultural events. Russia will help its Omani partners in the restoration of antique books, Lyubimova added.

The Russian culture minister also invited her Omani counterpart to the United Cultures Forum. The youth of the country were invited to take part in the third Children's Cultural Forum.

The St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum - Forum of United Cultures brings together representatives of different cultures and nationalities. The Children's Cultural Forum gives children from Russia and other countries an opportunity to familiarize themselves with world achievements in the field of culture and art. The Forum includes meetings with state and public figures, cultural figures, famous teachers. There one can talk about modern trends in the development of culture and their own opportunities for creative realization. The dates of the forums in 2024 have not yet been announced.