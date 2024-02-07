Russia opposes global oversight in human rights — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Moscow opposes the idea of supranational oversight in the field of human rights protection because national regulations are enough, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

"We have recently witnessed an increasing number of attempts by certain countries to impose supranational control on others and compile international ratings of companies with regard to human rights protection. It will clearly be used for unfair competition," he pointed out at a social forum dubbed "Human Development as a Factor of Sustainable Development Amid Global Changes."

"We cannot agree with that and we don’t," the senior diplomat stressed.

According to Vershinin, "an open-ended intergovernmental working group is currently considering the feasibility of a legally binding international document on transnational corporations in the human rights context." "For our part, we believe that at this point, the priority should be to promote the provisions set in the guidelines at the national level. In our view, this is sufficient," Vershinin maintained.

The deputy foreign minister also noted that the global economy was going through "numerous transformations in the fields of production, trade and investment." "According to a number of experts whose opinions we take into account, as well as heads of international organizations, the process is followed by mounting crises that overlap with global challenges," he emphasized.