More Russians taking greater pride in their country over past year, nationwide poll shows

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Some 64% of Russian citizens surveyed have become prouder of their country over the past year, according to a nationwide survey conducted by Russia’s top pollster.

"Two-thirds of our fellow citizens note that over the past year they have become prouder of their country (64% versus 62% in 2023)," the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) said.

The poll indicates that respondents in an older age cohort (54%) feel proud of their country more often, while the younger generation tends to look to Russia with a feeling of hope (44% in the 18-to-24-year-old cohort, and 46% among the 25-to-34-year-old cohort).

According to VCIOM, over the past year 52% of Russians have begun to think of their country with a feeling of pride, 45% say they believe in their country, 43% of respondents say they love their country, and 39% say they feel hopeful about the country, while 22% say they are worried about Russia.

According to the survey, the overwhelming majority of those polled expressed pride in Russia's history and culture (92%). The country’s achievements and wealth evoke a sense of pride in 41% of Russians, while about 39% take pride in the traits of the Russian nation. One-third of respondents said they are proud of the country's domestic policy (30%).

The Russia-wide telephone survey was conducted on January 17-22, 2024, and involved 1,600 Russians aged 18 and older as respondents. The survey method was a phone interview via stratified random sampling. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5% at a 95% probability rate.