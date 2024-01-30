Hainan preparing to welcome tourists for Lunar New Year

HAIKOU /China/, January 30. /TASS/. South China's Hainan Province is preparing to welcome tourists from all over China and from abroad for the Lunar New Year, the Nanguo Metropolis Daily reported.

According to the newspaper, companies that operate popular attractions on the island "have carefully thought out a series of events tailor-made for Hainan to immerse tourists in the unique charm of the island." Local travel agencies have prepared group and family tours, the paper noted.

This time Hainan offers many New Year entertainment programs for children, including carnivals, light shows, plays, and games with prizes. As usual, there is a focus on the environmental and cultural side of the province. Nature lovers can get around the island using the tourist ring road.

The older generation is offered to travel along the red tourism routes, to visit the places of revolutionary glory, and fans of energetic songs and dances can join parties on the shore by the campfire.

The Lunar New Year will fall on February 10, which will launch Golden Week, China's seven-day national holiday. It will last until February 17. Hainan traditionally expects a massive influx of tourists during this period.