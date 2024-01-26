Bernard Arnault overtakes Elon Musk as richest person in the world — Forbes

NEW YORK, January 26. /TASS/. President of the LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy) group of companies Bernard Arnault is the richest person in the world, ahead of American entrepreneur Elon Musk, according to the website of the Forbes magazine.

According to Forbes, Arnault’s fortune increased by $21.6 billion and is currently estimated at $205.8 billion.

Elon Musk dropped to second place with his companies Tesla and SpaceX helping him to a net worth of $204.2 billion. They are followed by the founder of the American corporation Amazon Jeff Bezos ($179.9 billion), one of the creators of the Oracle corporation Larry Ellison ($142.6 billion) and head of the American corporation Meta (recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation) Mark Zuckerberg ($138.8 billion). The top ten list of the richest people on the planet also includes the head of Berkshire Hathaway holding Warren Buffett ($125.9 billion) and Microsoft founder Bill Gates ($122.8 billion).