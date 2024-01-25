Nearly 300,000 people from 190 countries may attend World Youth Festival, Putin says

KALININGRAD, January 25. /TASS/. About 300,000 people have already sent in their applications to take part in the World Youth Festival, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Around 300,000 people from 190 countries have already submitted their applications. Therefore, this event promises to be large-scale, significant, and enjoyable," the Russian leader said at a meeting with students at the Student House of the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University.

Putin recalled that in Soviet times, these kinds of big events were commonplace. "Some things have to be changed owing to today's situation. But overall, as you can see, there are a lot of people willing to attend. I hope the event will be held at a proper and high level," the president emphasized.

The World Youth Festival will be held this year in accordance with the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin to develop international youth cooperation. The festival will be held on the federal territory of Sirius from March 1 to 7, 2024. The participants will visit 30 Russian cities.