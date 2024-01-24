Russian society immune to provocations — Kremlin on rallies in Yakutia

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russian society is immune to provocations while police promptly and effectively react to any calls for illegal actions, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told a news briefing, while commenting on unrest in Yakutia, where calls for illegal action have begun to be made via social networks.

The police are investigating the death of a resident of Yakutia, who, according to preliminary data, was killed by a visitor who recently obtained Russian citizenship. Yakutia’s head Aysen Nikolayev has urged the people not to succumb to provocations and calls in social networks for holding illegal actions.

"Undoubtedly, there is certain immunity. When it comes to some illegal action, of course, the police effectively fulfill their functions," Peskov said when asked about the situation in Yakutia.

The court has already arrested the man accused of the crime. The chairman of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, supervises the investigation personally. The authorities of Yakutia have begun to strengthen public security and prevent offenses, as well as enhanced communication with migrants.