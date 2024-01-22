Two men returning from China diagnosed with monkeypox in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, January 22. /TASS/. Two tourists returning from China to St. Petersburg have been found to have monkeypox, the press service of the Russian sanitary and consumer rights agency’s office in the city wrote on its Telegram channel.

"The department of Rospotrebnadzor in St. Petersburg informs that two monkeypox cases were detected among tourists arriving from China. Two men who returned from a tourist trip to the administrative region of Hong Kong (People's Republic of China) have been diagnosed with this disease," the report said.

The agency specified that the patients are in a medical institution that deals with infectious diseases, and there is no threat to their lives. Rospotrebnadzor specialists have started an epidemiological investigation, a set of anti-epidemic measures is being carried out to prevent the spread of the disease. Also, the individuals the two men came in contact with are under medical supervision.

Rospotrebnadzor reiterated that monkeypox is a rare viral disease. Its symptoms include fever, intoxication, enlargement of the lymph glands and a rash that spreads in the form of spots and vesicles, which then turn into ulcers and scars.