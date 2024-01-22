FSB arrests Novokuznetsk resident for treason, financing Ukrainian military

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. FSB officers arrested a resident of the Kemerovo region on suspicion of treason after he was caught funneling money to the Ukrainian armed forces, the FSB Public Relations Center reported to TASS.

"The Federal Security Service, in cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Federal Financial Monitoring Service, suppressed the illicit activities of a Russian citizen, a resident of Novokuznetsk, involved in treason, in financing the activities of the Ukrainian armed forces directed against the security of Russia," the FSB Public Relations Center reported.

"During the operational search activities, the investigation revealed that the detainee had transferred his own money to help the Ukrainian armed forces buy military equipment," the FSB noted.

The Investigative Department of the Federal Security Service of Russia in the Kemerovo region - Kuzbass filed charges under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (high treason). "Investigative actions and operational search activities are underway to determine the circumstances of the illicit act committed," the FSB Public Relations Center reported.

The press service of the regional FSB department clarified to TASS that the suspect would be remanded for two months.