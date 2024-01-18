Figure skater Shcherbakova to take part in opening of 'Made in Russia' festival in China

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Olympic figure skating champion Anna Shcherbakova will participate in the opening ceremony of the "Made in Russia" festival and fair in China, Director General of the Russian Export Center (REC) Veronika Nikishina told reporters.

"Figure skating is a very popular sport in China, we have agreed with our renowned figure skater Anna Shcherbakova that she will participate in the opening, give autographs, and take part in other activities at the event," Nikishina said.

The "Made in Russia" Festival and Fair will be held from January 27 to February 5, 2024 in the cities of Shenyang and Dalian (Liaoning Province) with the support of the REC, the Government of Russia and the government of Liaoning Province. The festival will be the first of a series of events to promote Russian products in the provinces of China in 2024-2025.