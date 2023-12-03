{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date*1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title + ' '}}{{newsPoint.subtitle}}

International forum We Are Together to be held in Moscow on December 4-8

The forum will be attended by 10,000 volunteers and activists from more than 40 countries

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The international forum of the civic engagement movement We Are Together will kick off at the International RUSSIA EXPO at the Exhibition of Achievements of the National Economy on December 4.

The forum will be attended by 10,000 volunteers and activists from more than 40 countries.

According to the forum’s press service, its main mission is recognizing and supporting the leaders of socially significant initiatives aiming to help people and increase the quality of life in Russia and worldwide, uniting those willing to help and creating new partnerships and opportunities for the systemic development of groups sharing the movement’s values that are ready to act and improve the situation on the ground.

Moscow sees heaviest-ever snowfall in 145 years of weather observation
The previous record for December 3 was set in 1980 when Moscow saw 9.4 millimeters of snowfall
Read more
Iran confirms acquisition of Russian Mi-28, Su-35, Yak-130 aircraft
The agency said the aircraft were already in Iran and accepted into service
Read more
Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate on November 22 to 87.87 rubles
The regulator lowered the euro exchange rate to 96.2561 rubles
Read more
Houthis carry out attacks in Red Sea with Iran’s support — US Central Command
The United States will consider all appropriate responses in full coordination with its international allies and partners, the US Central Command said
Read more
Ukraine’s daily losses in Krasny Liman area amount up to 250 soldiers
According to the Russian defense ministry, Russian forces hit manpower of the 63rd mechanized and 12th special operations brigades of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Yamplovka and the Serebryansky forestry
Read more
Russia wins in Ukrainian conflict — The Economist
The newspaper speculates that the conflict may last for many years
Read more
Russian forces repel Ukraine’s attack in Zaporohye area — defense ministry
Russian forces eliminated up 20 soldiers
Read more
Chinese experts compare US intermediate-range missiles in Asia to Cuban missile crisis
Chinese military expert Song Zhongping said that the deployment of US missiles in the Asia-Pacific Region had allegedly become an integral part of Washington's military strategy
Read more
ICC prosecutor pledged to conduct thorough investigation of crimes in Israel, Palestine
Karim Khan admitted that the conflict has a complicated nature but stressed that international humanitarian law "must still apply"
Read more
Another group of Russians crosses from Gaza into Egypt — ministry
The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said the evacuated people have been accommodated in the task force headquarters in Cairo
Read more
Lavrov sheds light on West's plan to set up military bases in Black Sea, Sea of Azov
"If you look at the map, you will understand that this is unacceptable for Russia under any circumstances," the foreign minister pointed out
Read more
Hungary to refrain from veto on EU talks with Ukraine, prime minister says
Viktor Orban recalled that "there are certain issues on which a decision is taken only with the consent of all EU countries," but in this case there is no unanimity
Read more
Israel bans trucks with aid from entering Gaza through Rafah crossing — report
On December 1, the Israel Defense Forces accused Hamas of violating a truce and announced that it was resuming hostilities in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Israel delivers more strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon – IDF
Apart from that, according to the IDF, following air raid sirens sounding in northern Israel, "a number of launches from Lebanon to Israel were identified"
Read more
Moldova 'next victim' in West’s hybrid war against Russia — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also pointed out that the Kozak memorandum could have settled relations between Moldova and Transnistria 20 years ago
Read more
US-centric world coming to end — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that "there is an economy that is close on the US’ heels, this is China, there are emerging economies with their demands for energy resources"
Read more
Russia says its paratroopers destroyed two Ukrainian fighting vehicles in Zaporozhye
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the battle took place near the settlement of Verbovoye
Read more
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Golan Heights — results of vote
Read more
Turkey may leave NATO in five to six months, politician says
Ethem Sancak referred to recent polls showing that at least 80% of the Turkish population believe that "the United States is a country running the most hostile and destructive policy" toward the republic
Read more
Blinken, Borrell fled OSCE Ministerial Council meeting like cowards — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat believes that the same fear "explains all these twists and turns regarding the non-issuance of visas to our diplomats for UN events in New York and for events in Paris at the sessions of various UNESCO bodies"
Read more
Yemeni rebels attack British ship in Bab el-Mandeb Strait – TV
According to the sources, US and Israeli warships repelled the attack
Read more
Press review: Putin to pair Q&A with presser and Russian court deems global LGBT extremist
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 1st
Read more
Russia delivers nearly 10,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine - Defense Ministry
According to the general, in the past 24 hours, nine humanitarian missions have been carried out in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace six times in past day
eight shelling attacks on the positions of government forces from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group and Turkistan Islamic Party (both outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone
Read more
Should Ukraine agree to relinquish territories, it will lose Kiev — Medvedev
"The Ukrainian authorities would have to move the capital to Lvov, if, of course, the Poles agree," the politician remarked
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Russian tech firm develops kamikaze micro-drone to strike sheltered enemy manpower
It is noted that a fighter would have to get out into open terrain or leave his shelter to fire a conventional munition
Read more
Valdai Discussion Club to hold 16th Asian conference in Moscow
International experts will meet to discuss the role of countries in the region in the shaping multipolar world
Read more
Vucic says Serbia remembers NATO attacks of 1999
According to Serbian President, Serbia "wants to remain militarily neutral"
Read more
Russian servicemen distribute about 4 tons of humanitarian aid among Syrians — ministry
Also, a field medical center received local residents as part of the Russian humanitarian effort
Read more
Over 40 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops reported in DPR during day
According to DPR’s head Denis Pushilin, nine civilians, including a 17-year-old boy and a 14-yearr-old girls, were wounded
Read more
Over 870 foreigners leave Gaza Strip on weekend
According to the official, there were 17 Palestinians with US passports and 130 people with Turkey’s citizenship among them
Read more
US destroyer repels attack of drones, missiles launched from Yemen - TV
The USS Carney repelled the attack of drones and missiles fired from the Houthi-controlled territory, the official said, adding that no one was hurt
Read more
One killed, one injured as man attacks passers-by in Paris — minister
Another was wounded and was treated by the Paris fire brigade, French Interior Minister Gerald Gerald Darmanin said
Read more
Israel needs to more precisely define its Gaza goals, besides Hamas elimination - Macron
French President said that the country’s current moves could protract the conflict for years to come
Read more
US journalist Hersh points to ‘factors behind’ Putin’s decision to start Ukraine operation
According to the journalist, "it wasn’t without justification"
Read more
Russia not on UEFA list of teams for 2024-2025 Nations League draw
The national team of Russia did not take part in the previous Nations League, so it was relegated from League B to League C
Read more
Russia’s rivals tried to ruin its nuclear industry, Rosatom saved it — Kremlin official
According to Sergey Kiriyenko, back in 2007 Putin set the task of not just staying at the global nuclear market, but to become the global leader in this domain
Read more
Hezbollah units open fire at Israeli military positions
According to a statement, posted on Hezbollah’s Telegram channel, its members used guided anti-tank missiles and multiple-launch rocket systems
Read more
Russia’s army to add some 170,000 people to its ranks – presidential decree
The order of the President of Russia will come into force from the date of its signing
Read more
Russia to extend quota on scrap export from December 1 to June 30, 2024
The extension of current measures will help maintain prices and provide strategic raw materials to local metal enterprises, according to the report
Read more
Russia’s international reserves gain $3.9 bln over week — Central Bank
As of November 10, 2023, Russian international reserves totaled $577.3 bln
Read more
Ukraine’s daily losses in southern Donetsk area amount up to 85 servicemen
In this area, Ukraine’s army also lost an armored vehicle, two cars, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system
Read more
Russian forces deliver 27 strikes with precision weapons, drones in past week - top brass
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that all targets were hit
Read more
Hamas rules out hostage swap with Israeli as long as aggression against Gaza continues
Hamas deputy chief Saleh Al-Arouri said that from the very outset of the current conflict, Hamas "was ready to release foreigners without any compensation," as well as women and children
Read more
Russian Interior Ministry drafts bill mandating 'loyalty agreements' for foreign visitors
Under the bill, a foreigner would be barred from hindering the work of Russian public authorities and discrediting the country’s domestic or foreign policies and public authorities or government officials
Read more
Maldives cannot be home to foreign military bases — top diplomat
The Royal British Air Force maintained a base on one of the Maldives’ atolls
Read more
Russia, Ukraine engaged in private military-to-military peace talks — Hersh
Hersh said, citing a US official, that Zaluzhny had US backing in holding the talks
Read more
Turkey does not consider pullout from NATO — Erdogan’s party
Earlier, on Wednesday, the deputy leader of the Turkish Motherland Party, Ethem Sancak, said that Turkey might leave NATO in five to six months due to provocative actions against Ankara
Read more
Russian ambassador summoned to Israeli FMA over Hamas delegation’s visit to Moscow
The Israeli foreign ministry reported about it
Read more
Israeli premier threatens to destroy Lebanon if Hezbollah keeps escalating tensions
Tensions remain high on Israel’s northern borders, with regular shelling attacks from the Lebanese territory
Read more
Death toll from conflict escalation in Gaza Strip exceeds 15,500 – health ministry
More than 41,000 have been wounded
Read more
Rosatom offers Kazakhstan to build two nuclear power reactors
Sergey Gromov, director general of Rosatom’s Central Asian subsidiary, said these would be the latest, third-generation reactors capable to produce a combined 2,400 MW of electricity
Read more
Russia says its military drone operators destroy two Ukrainian strongpoints in DPR
In total, two observation posts and more than a squad of Ukrainian soldiers were destroyed
Read more
Israel responds to shelling attack from Syrian territory
The IDF is striking the source of the fire
Read more
North Korea to consider interference with its satellites as declaration of war
The defense official explained that the US Space Forces Command recently hinted at the possibility of a military strike on the North Korean satellite, citing "reversible and irreversible ways" of impact to "reduce the potential for the use of outer space by hostile states
Read more
Russia ready to deliver enough food to market but restrictions hinder it — MFA
Implementation of the initial deal under the Black Sea Grain Initiative was terminated on July 17 at Moscow’s initiative
Read more
Ukraine shells DPR 59 times over 24 hours
As a result of attacks, nine civilians, including two teenagers, sustained wounds, and 11 residential buildings and four infrastructure facilities were damaged
Read more
Putin to meet with Council for Development of Civil Society and Human Rights
The meeting will be held in a videoconference format
Read more
Israel Defense Forces destroy Hamas tunnels in Jabaliya
The subterranean infrastructure was detected in the city before the ceasefire between the IDF and Hamas came in force, the Jerusalem Post newspaper wrote
Read more
Nornickel exiting Nkomati JV in South Africa
Nkomati’s assets include a deposit of disseminated copper-nickel sulphide ores, a dormant mine, and an open pit
Read more
US to deploy ground-based intermediate-range missiles in Asia next year — report
It would be the first time since the end Cold War for this type of weapons to be placed in the region, the report said
Read more
Russia says Ukraine lost up to 95 troops, ammunition depot in Kupyansk area
The Defense Ministry also said the enemy lost an armored fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer in the area
Read more
Two Israeli ships attacked by Houthi in Bab el-Mandeb Strait - spokesman
Ansar Allah movement spokesman said that the former ship was attacked with the use of an anti-ship missile, the latter one - by a drone
Read more
Russian paratroopers foil landing of Ukrainian troops on bank of Dnieper
The operators destroyed all targets, including several speedboats, a truck, a significant number of personnel and other materiel of Ukrainian formations
Read more
Ships attacked by Houthi in Red Sea are not Israel’s - IDF
Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Daniel Hagari condemned the Houthi attacks and linked them with Iran’s influence in the region, stressing that such actions jeopardize free navigation in the region
Read more
New envoys to present credentials to Putin
They include envoys from Australia, Germany, Greece, the UK, Luxembourg and Sweden. The credentials will also be presented by diplomats from South Korea, Slovenia and Singapore
Read more
Russia’s Kanikovsky wins gold at Grand Slam in Tokyo
Matvey Kanikovsky defeated Japan's Dota Arai in the final fight in the 100 kg weight category
Read more
Lukashenko arrives in Beijing for talks with Xi
His talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to focus on issues of trade-and-economic, investment and international cooperation
Read more
Russia says Ukraine lost up to 65 troops in Kherson area
Also Ukraine’s losses totaled two motor vehicles, three Gvozdika artillery units and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station
Read more
Kiev ready to hold presidential election only if Zaluzhny drops out of race
According to the source, "Zelensky’s numerous opponents" seek to oust the incumbent president through the election
Read more
NATO chief says it should be ready for bad news from Ukraine
It is crucial to boost ammunition production, Jens Stoltenberg said
Read more
Qatar continue efforts to resume truce in Gaza — foreign ministry
Doha is holding consultations with international and regional partners to see to it that the parties get back to the negotiating table,Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed bin Muhammad al-Ansari said
Read more
Turkey to do everything for ICC to punish Israel for Gaza genocide - Erdogan
The country’s president pointed out that some 3,000 lawyers, including Turkish ones, have filed petitions with the ICC in connection with Israel's actions in Gaza
Read more
Zaporozhye NPP's external power supply line to be restored by December 5
This was announced by Renat Karchaa, Advisor to the Director General of the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation. Rosenergoatom
Read more
Soros family makes deal with Kiev to use Ukrainian land as toxic waste dump — journalist
"This agreement authorizes the disposal of chemical waste from companies linked with financier George Soros in the black soil of Ukraine," he said
Read more
Russia’s gas supplies to China via Power of Siberia hit record high in 2023 — PipeChina
It is reported that over 50 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been delivered in the four years since the route was put into operation
Read more
US aims to halve Russia’s oil, gas revenues by 2030 — newspaper
Sticking to sanctions against Russia "has enormous geopolitical implications in terms of <…> Russia’s ability to use its energy as a strategic asset," Geoffrey Pyatt noted
Read more
Munich airport cancels about 560 flights on Sunday after heavy snowstorm
The airport asked passengers to check the status of flights with their airlines
Read more
Top US, Ukrainian commanders exchange views about situation on battlefield
The sides also discussed continuing security assistance to Kiev
Read more
Putin to usher in new German, British envoys, plus 19 others
The presentation of credentials symbolizes the beginning of the new ambassadors’ diplomatic career in Russia
Read more
Russia says Ukraine lost up to 300 troops in Donetsk area
Also enemy losses in this area totaled an infantry fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, a D-20 artillery gun, a D-30 howitzer and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit
Read more
US begins its largest defense modernization in 40 years — Pentagon chief
This includes missile production in Arizona; vehicle production in Wisconsin and Indiana; and production of artillery shells in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told
Read more
At least 37 killed in Gaza’ Khan Yunis as result of Israeli strike — TV
According to the Al Hadath television channel, fierce fighting between Israeli forces and militants of Palestinian armed groups is reported east of Khan Yunis
Read more
US wants to create military base on territory contested by Venezuela, Guyana — minister
"We denounce that the government of the United States of America intends to militarize the situation," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries and territories
The countries and territories mentioned in the list imposed or joined the sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine
Read more
Russia ready to cooperate with Africa in peaceful nuclear development — diplomat
"Active work on the implementation" of agreements reached at the latest Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg is underway, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov stressed
Read more
Hersh says Hamas wasn't only one involved in October 7 attack on Israel
The journalist quoted an American official who said that the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades were also involved
Read more
Another rally in support of demobilization of soldiers held in Ukraine
Hundreds of protestors, mostly relatives of draftees and servicemen deployed in the combat zone, gathered on the Independence Square in the Ukrainian capital
Read more
South Ossetia to hold referendum on accession to Russia on July 17 — presidential decree
The decree comes into effect on the day of its signing
Read more
Zelensky’s spouse does not want her husband to run for new presidential term
Previously, it was reported that representatives of all Verkhovna Rada factions signed a statement that they consider holding either presidential or parliamentary elections during the hostilities impossible
Read more
Russian military destroys first Leopard 1A5 tank during special military operation
The soldier who shot down the tank was awarded a certificate for 700,000 rubles
Read more
BRICS nations support plans of Russia’s presidency – foreign ministry
We are talking about India, China, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, South Africa, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported
Read more
Israel starts combat operations in southern Gaza Strip - IDF
Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi noted that before the operative pause in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military partially destroyed two brigades of Palestinian radicals affiliated with Hamas
Read more
At least 14 aftershocks registered in the Philippines after Saturday’s earthquake
According to AFP, al least two have died as a result of earth tremors
Read more
Moscow sees heaviest-ever snowfall in 145 years of weather observation
The previous record for December 3 was set in 1980 when Moscow saw 9.4 millimeters of snowfall
Read more
Eight Ukrainian drones shot down by Russian air defense systems in past day
According to the Russian defense ministry, as many as 545 planes, 256 helicopters, 9,361 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defense systems
Read more
Russia says its forces repelled Ukrainian attack in Krasny Liman area
Units of the battlegroup Center repelled an attack by an assault group of the Ukrainian 60th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Yampolovka
Read more
How many Western-made tanks have been delivered to the Ukrainian army?
Read more
Mossad chief recalls negotiators from Qatar on Netanyahu’s order - PM’s office
It happend due to an "impasse in the talks" on the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Israeli military strikes back at Hezbollah targets in Lebanon - press service
The press service added that "a short while ago, a number of launches toward IDF posts in the area of the Lebanese border were identified
Read more