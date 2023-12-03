International forum We Are Together to be held in Moscow on December 4-8

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The international forum of the civic engagement movement We Are Together will kick off at the International RUSSIA EXPO at the Exhibition of Achievements of the National Economy on December 4.

The forum will be attended by 10,000 volunteers and activists from more than 40 countries.

According to the forum’s press service, its main mission is recognizing and supporting the leaders of socially significant initiatives aiming to help people and increase the quality of life in Russia and worldwide, uniting those willing to help and creating new partnerships and opportunities for the systemic development of groups sharing the movement’s values that are ready to act and improve the situation on the ground.