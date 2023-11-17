Military, politicians struggle to 'bridge gaps,' it is mission of culture, sport — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, November 17. /TASS/. Military and politicians from different countries find it difficult to "bridge a gap" between nations, as this is the mission of culture and sport, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum - Forum of United Cultures.

"Who will be bridging a gap? Military people can hardly do so, and politicians have reciprocal claims, reciprocal offenses, ambitions and the fight for their own political future. It involves a permanent fight and rivalry, but only cultural figures, who are smart, think about the future, they bridge gaps. It is a mission of culture as well as a mission of sport," the president said.

"Those who want to burn the last bridges are simple-minded and uncultured people. They do not have the faintest idea that this the mission of culture," Putin believes.

According to the president, sport and culture are those agents of mutual understanding without which it is problematic, and sometimes merely impossible, to put an end to conflicts.

"Your mission is highly sought-after and noble," he added.

The 9th St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum is held on November 16-18. The Forum has been organized by Russia’s government and Culture Ministry, along with the St. Petersburg authorities and the State Hermitage Museum. TASS is serving as the Forum’s general information partner, official press center operator and official photo host agency.