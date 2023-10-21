China, Russia strengthening comprehensive strategic partnership — expert

BEIJING, October 21. /TASS/. The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Beijing, his talks with President of China Xi Jinping and participation in the Belt and Road forum demonstrated once again that the Sino-Russian strategic partnership is the long-term strategy of both countries, Senior Adviser of the China’s Society for Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia studies Wan Chengcai told TASS.

"The series of successful trips of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Beijing demonstrates that strengthening of the Sino-Russian comprehensive strategic partnership and cooperation is not a temporary ad hoc policy but the long-term strategy, aiming at ‘friendship from generation to generation,’ with inherent standing motivation and not exposed to interference and influence from outside," the expert said.

"President [Vladimir] Putin made a diplomatic breakthrough in Beijing, having demonstrated that Russia is not isolated but has friends worldwide," he added.