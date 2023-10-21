European guests may take part in St. Petersburg Cultural Forum — presidential envoy

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum will be a representative one, special envoy of the Russian President for international cultural cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy told TASS.

"I believe it will be one of the most serious forums gathered lately. It will not be as high in numbers as before but the quality of participants, so to say, will be higher. Certainly, we bring together now heads of authorities, representatives and prominent cultural figures of member-states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS and CIS. It has already become clear this will be the outstanding forum," Shvydkoy said.

Attendance of representatives of friendly states does not rule out presence of cultural figures from Europe and from unfriendly states, the envoy said. "As our President has said, we have no unfriendly peoples - there are unfriendly elites. Therefore, cultural figures that want to come to Russia, that have what to say in such positive aspect regarding the cultural diversity of associations, the role of culture in the modern world, will be our guests," he added.