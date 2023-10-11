Russia foils 3,000 cybercrimes over past year — Interior Ministry

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Over the past year, more than 3,000 IT crimes have been foiled in Russia, a branch of the Russian Interior Ministry told TASS.

"The Administration for the organization of combating the illegal use of information and communication technologies at the Russian Interior Ministry has exposed more than 3,000 crimes committed using information technology (IT)," the ministry said.

Also, "measures have been taken to restrict access to more than 5,000 websites which were used to disseminate banned or destructive content or commit crimes against Russian citizens," the ministry added.

The Administration for the organization of combating the illegal use of information and communication technologies was established by a presidential decree on the same date a year ago.