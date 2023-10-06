Arrested teachers from Kherson Region being held in horrible conditions — commissioner

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The teachers of Russian schools who were arrested in Ukraine for their professional activity are being held in pre-trial detention centers in horrible conditions, however no charges have been pressed against them, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said at a meeting of the expert council under the Russian human rights commissioner.

Moskalkova said that on Thursday, her office was considering an appeal saying that after the redeployment of troops, Russian schools had not been closed in the Kherson Region but the cohort of teachers had been arrested.

"Yesterday, I spoke with Kherson head Saldo (Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo - TASS) who literally begged me to do something for these people. They have been punished for their professional activity. I asked, ‘What have they been charged with?’ Nothing has been brought against them, but they are being mistreated," Moskalkova said.

On Thursday, Moskalkova said that she had submitted a request to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the OSCE and the International Committee of the Red Cross to look into the arrest of teachers from the Kherson Region in Ukraine. According to the human rights commissioner, the teaching staff and employees from local schools are being held illegally in pre-trial detention centers in the Nikolayev and Vinnitsa Regions by Ukraine’s Security Service.