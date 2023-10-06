Cypriot authorities bully Russian reporter during apprehension

NICOSIA, October 6. /TASS/. The Cyprus police used intimidation tactics and physical force while apprehending Rossiyskaya Gazeta special reporter Alexander Gasyuk, the reporter told TASS in person.

"During the apprehension, the Cyprus Police strong-armed me, for no apparent reasons and in front of numerous witnesses," Gasyuk said.

The reporter confirmed that his arm was injured during the apprehension, and he was later hospitalized.

Gasyuk was detained at 11:45 a.m. [local time] on October 5 in Nicosia. At the moment of apprehension he was in his car near the house where he lives with his family.

According to the reporter, the Cypriot authorities threatened to deport him during the apprehension.

"The Cyprus police said they intended to deport me from the island," the reports said, noting that "no official charges of any violations were brought against him."

According to Gasyuk, during the detention, he was told that his residence permit was revoked because he poses a security threat.

"I was told by the authorities of the Republic of Cyprus that my working residence permit, valid until 2024, had been prematurely revoked because I allegedly pose a threat to ‘public order and security,’ and I am staying on the island illegally," Gasyuk continued.

Meanwhile, he noted that he has a valid journalist accreditation, issued by the Press and Information Office of the Republic of Cyprus.