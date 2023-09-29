Russia’s new regions to mark reunion anniversary

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions will mark their reunion with the Russian Federation with festivities and various events.

September 30 is the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with Russia.

On this day in 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR and the LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions signed treaties on their accession to Russia.