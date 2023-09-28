Over half of Latin American countries to attend parliamentary conference — Duma speaker

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Representatives of more than half of Latin American countries will participate in the international parliamentary conference Russia - Latin America to be held in Moscow on September 29 - October 2, State Duma (Russia's lower house of parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

Welcoming delegations from Venezuela, Cuba and Chile at the chamber's plenary session, Volodin said: "Our colleagues, deputies from Latin American countries are coming to the conference. More than half of the Latin American countries have decided to attend it. Delegations of representatives of the Venezuelan National Assembly, the Cuban National Assembly of People's Power, the Chamber of Deputies of Chile are with us today."

He thanked them for finding the opportunity to come to Russia and participate in the conference. "We hope that you will find it interesting. It is very important for us," Volodin emphasized. The State Duma speaker noted that "many bilateral meetings" would take place within the framework of the event, since a number of delegations are headed by parliamentary leaders.

He thanked them for finding the opportunity to come to Russia and participate in the conference. "We hope that you will find it interesting. It is very important for us," Volodin emphasized. The State Duma speaker noted that "many bilateral meetings" would take place within the framework of the event, since a number of delegations are headed by parliamentary leaders.

"That is why we will meet. There are delegations that are headed by deputy chairmen of parliaments as well. We will also be meeting with our counterparts. And, of course, meetings with the delegations to be held. I would like to emphasize once again that we have a large number of guests coming," he concluded.

The first international parliamentary conference Russia - Latin America will be held in Moscow on the State Duma's initiative. More than 200 participants are to take part, including parliamentarians from Latin America and the Caribbean, representatives of the expert community, public figures and diplomats. They will discuss with their Russian counterparts relevant issues on the international parliamentary agenda.