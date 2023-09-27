Over 230 victims of Stepanakert explosion redirected from Karabakh to Armenia

YEREVAN, September 27. /TASS/. More than 230 victims of the gasoline storage tank explosion in Stepanakert and of the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh have been sent to Armenian medical institutions, the press service of the republic's Health Ministry has reported

"As of 11:00 a.m. (10:00 a.m. Moscow time - TASS), 237 people have been delivered to the republic's medical organizations by ground and air transport, 142 of them by helicopter, 95 by ambulance," the report reads.

On the evening of September 25, an explosion occurred at a gasoline storage facility near the Stepanakert-Askeran highway. According to the information disseminated by Armenian media with reference to the ombudsman of unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh, as of 9:00 p.m. Moscow time on Tuesday 68 people were reported dead.