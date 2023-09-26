Baku sends four truckloads of humanitarian aid to Karabakh Armenians

BAKU, September 26. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani authorities have sent another batch of humanitarian aid to the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Azertac state news agency reported.

According to the media outlet, four trucks carrying 40 metric tons of flour, hygiene supplies and bedding items departed from Aghdam to Khankandi (Stepanakert). In addition, another ambulance will deliver medical supplies for those people who suffered injuries in a fuel depot explosion near Khankandi.

On Monday night, the Azerbaijani authorities sent the first batch of humanitarian aid for those injured in the blast, which included anti-burn medical supplies, bandages and medications for 200 patients.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the parties to end the bloodshed and return to efforts to resolve the issue diplomatically. On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that an agreement on the suspension of the anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh had been reached through the mediation of Russia’s peacekeeping mission.