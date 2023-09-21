Number of people aged 20-24 in Russia will reach 8.3 mln in 2030 — Putin

VELIKY NOVGOROD, September 21. /TASS/. The number of young people in Russia will grow, by 2030 there will be 8.3 million young people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Presidium of the State Council. In this regard, it is necessary to focus on reducing youth unemployment, he added.

The head of state indicated that the government is now implementing a special program, which has resulted in a consistent reduction in youth unemployment. He noted that "additional efforts must be concentrated in this direction."

"Because, according to all forecasts, and they are positive, every year and for more than a decade, one might say ten years, the number of young people in our country will grow. By 2030, for example, according to preliminary estimates, there will be 8.3 million citizens aged 20-24. And in 2035 [there will be] already 9.7 million, which is 2.4 million more than now," the President said.

Putin stressed that the forecasts for the growth of the number of young people in the country are "a landmark result of efforts in the field of demography."