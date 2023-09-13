Moldovan charge d'affaires arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Moldova’s Charge d'Affaires in Russia has arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was summoned in connection with the situation around the head of Sputnik Moldova Vitaly Denisov, a TASS correspondent reports.

The day before Denisov was reported to have been expelled from the republic on charges of interference in the country’s internal affairs.

"According to the official announcement published on the website of the Moldovan Interior Ministry’s General Inspectorate for Migration, the citizen (Vitaly Denisov - TASS) has interfered in Moldova's internal affairs, creating a threat to information security," the diplomat told reporters after arriving at the Foreign Ministry.