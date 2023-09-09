International experts find no violations in Kherson Region on second day of voting

GENICHESK, September 9. /TASS/. International experts from Brazil, India, Iceland, Spain, Mozambique and the Netherlands visited a number of polling stations in two days at the elections to the Kherson regional legislature and local elective bodies to find no violations, an international expert from Brazil, Henrique Dominguez, has told the media.

"We looked at everything very carefully and found nothing. We didn't see any violations by the election commissions or by those who participate. It seems to me that everyone comes calmly to cast a ballot," Dominguez said.

International experts visited polling stations in five localities in the Kherson Region over two days.

"I had expected to see war, honestly speaking. I was stunned, because there is no war at all. The guys who were here last year at the referendum (on the issue of the Kherson Region's reunification with Russia - TASS) said that the situation was not very simple. Now it actually seems to me that the situation is good. Everything is calm," Dominguez added.

Dario Abdula Camal, an international expert from Mozambique, emphasized that other countries often claimed that there was a war on between Russians and Ukrainians.

"I have seen a lot of Ukrainians here and a lot of Russians. They are not different at all. They live peacefully, and here they vote peacefully together. I saw people celebrating and singing. I congratulate Russians and Ukrainians, because they vote together calmly. Everything is in order. Nobody’s rights are violated. I saw that for myself. Congratulations. This is real democracy, which is needed in the world," Camal said.

Elections in Russian regions within the framework of the single voting day are held on September 8-10, with the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions taking part for the first time. On the territory of the Kherson Region 51 polling stations are open. Candidates from four parties are contesting 36 seats in the Kherson regional legislature. Members of local governing bodies are being elected, too.