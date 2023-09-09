{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
International experts find no violations in Kherson Region on second day of voting

International experts visited polling stations in five settlements of the Kherson region over two days

GENICHESK, September 9. /TASS/. International experts from Brazil, India, Iceland, Spain, Mozambique and the Netherlands visited a number of polling stations in two days at the elections to the Kherson regional legislature and local elective bodies to find no violations, an international expert from Brazil, Henrique Dominguez, has told the media.

"We looked at everything very carefully and found nothing. We didn't see any violations by the election commissions or by those who participate. It seems to me that everyone comes calmly to cast a ballot," Dominguez said.

International experts visited polling stations in five localities in the Kherson Region over two days.

"I had expected to see war, honestly speaking. I was stunned, because there is no war at all. The guys who were here last year at the referendum (on the issue of the Kherson Region's reunification with Russia - TASS) said that the situation was not very simple. Now it actually seems to me that the situation is good. Everything is calm," Dominguez added.

Dario Abdula Camal, an international expert from Mozambique, emphasized that other countries often claimed that there was a war on between Russians and Ukrainians.

"I have seen a lot of Ukrainians here and a lot of Russians. They are not different at all. They live peacefully, and here they vote peacefully together. I saw people celebrating and singing. I congratulate Russians and Ukrainians, because they vote together calmly. Everything is in order. Nobody’s rights are violated. I saw that for myself. Congratulations. This is real democracy, which is needed in the world," Camal said.

Elections in Russian regions within the framework of the single voting day are held on September 8-10, with the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions taking part for the first time. On the territory of the Kherson Region 51 polling stations are open. Candidates from four parties are contesting 36 seats in the Kherson regional legislature. Members of local governing bodies are being elected, too.

Grand Prix of Kazan Muslim Film Festival goes to contestant from Iran
On September 5-9, the 19th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival was held in the capital of Tatarstan
Almost 43% of voters cast ballots in LPR — election commission
"The first general voting day is over. Our voters are actively coming to the polls, they can also cast their votes at outdoor polling stations. By the end of the day, the turnout amounted to 42.74%," deputy chairwoman of the regional election commission Marianna Sumskaya said
G20 countries agree to act together to resolve conflicts — Russia’s sherpa
Svetlana Lukash pointed out that the Western countries had been insisting on the idea that "it is the Ukrainian conflict that is provoking all crises in the world right now: from food security to climate change."
Belgium reviewed a third of applications for Russian assets release — newspaper
More than a thousand applications were submitted
Russian intelligence poses great threat to US, FBI director says
"The Russian traditional counterintelligence threat continues to loom large," the Hill newspaper quoted the chief as saying
West lying claiming Ukraine conflict triggered energy crisis, top Russian diplomat says
"But the sun didn’t always shine, the tides were low, the wind hardly blew and the investments into advanced forms of oil and gas production have decreased, so the crisis occurred," Sergey Lavrov said
Lavrov to visit Bangladesh soon — senior diplomat
The Russian top diplomat will also participate in East Asia Summit in Indonesia
Eastbound foreign trade cargo traffic soars in 7M 2023 — transport ministry
The total cargo volume is over 93 mln metric tons
Russia to start supplying free grain to six African nations soon — Putin
The shipment will start in two-three coming weeks, the Russian leader said
Russian, Chinese diplomats discuss energy in Arctic, expansion of Northern Sea Route
The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the sides had a constructive and substantive exchange of views on ways to further cooperate in the Arctic region in the new geopolitical conditions within the spirit of comprehensive strategic partnership
Clandestine US lab held about 1,000 transgenic animals, Russian Defense Ministry says
An investigation revealed that the laboratory had been operating since October 2022 with gross violations of basic biosecurity principles, according to Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov
Ukraine reported port infrastructure damage in Odessa Region
Ukrainian mass media reported explosions in Odessa and Reni ports earlier
Russia’s GDP up 4.9% in Q2 2023 — statistics
The GDP gained 8.6% against the first quarter of 2023
Over 5,000 COVID-19 cases registered in Russia in past week — watchdog
The press service of Rospotrebnadzor noted that the omicron variant of the new coronavirus is still widespread in Russia
Burkina Faso’s military arrives in Niger — TV
On August 31, the government of Burkina Faso approved a bill to send the country's military forces to Niger to prevent terrorism
G20 talks on Ukraine were difficult - Russia’s sherpa
First of all, the collective position of the BRICS countries and other partners probably worked, Svetlana Lukash said
Ukraine's activity towards Energodar is of terrorist nature — Karchaa
An adviser to the CEO of the Rosenergoatom concern emphasized that the Ukrainian forces were aiming to hit homes and civilian infrastructure in the town
Avtovaz sales almost double in August to 33,300 cars
Lada Granta remained the best-selling model
Ukraine unable to move the needle in Zaporozhye area over last three months — politician
Vladimir Rogov noted that Ukrainian troops only managed to approach the first line of Russian defense but could not cross it
Russian CEC chief says inviting NATO representatives for monitoring election useless
NATO countries are trying to pursue an information war against Russia, Ella Pamfilova said
US may include ATACMS missiles in new military aid package to Ukraine — TV
Washington's plans for this type of weapon could change
Erdogan urges G20 leaders to meet Russian demands on grain deal
Turkish President is making the push in closed-door meetings with leaders during the G20 summit in New Delhi this weekend
US politician dismisses administration’s claims about transparency of military aid to Kiev
"This is a joke funnier than any Zelensky could have written in his prior career as a comedian," Vivek Ramaswamy said
Russian CEC chief invites foreign experts working in LPR to monitor presidential vote
Voting will take place in March 2024
Developing Russia-North Korea ties in line with ensuring regional security — Putin
Putin also pointed out that the Soviet Union was the first to recognize the new sovereign state
Air defenses shoot down Ukrainian drone over northwestern Crimea
Stay calm and trust official sources of information, the republic's head Sergey Aksyonov said
Mistake in use of ICTs may lead to all-out war — Russian MFA
President for International Cooperation in the Field of Information Security Artur Lyukmanov also noted that dialogue is the right way to prevent escalation
Press review: India to host G20 bigs and Africa’s 'coup belt' hitting Paris where it hurts
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 8th
Hainan's Sanya and Hanoi launch new direct air route
The new route's first flight with 118 passengers on board landed at Phoenix International Airport on the night of August 21
Elections in Zaporozhye Region to be legitimate, Slovak expert asserts
Describing the group of international experts who arrived to observe the Zaporozhye Region elections, the experts stressed that it is comprised of the people who want to know the truth
Hungary doesn’t want to hear US lectures on democracy — foreign minister
"If they can disqualify one of the main candidates in an election, we will not accept any criticism from them about how our political system functions," Peter Szijjarto said
Unveiling the Beauty of Haikou: Hainan’s administrative center opens photo exhibition
The exhibition includes 95 photos
Over 1 mln Moscow residents vote online in mayoral election
More than 13% of the capital's residents have already participated in the online voting
Air defenses shoot down drone over Crimea — Russian Defense Ministry
The unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Republic of Crimea by on-duty air defenses means, the Ministry said
Putin announces ‘grand’ plans for national infrastructure development
Developing transport infrastructure is critical for Russia's future, the President noted
G20 summits not platform for resolving geopolitical issues — declaration
"Reaffirming that the G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, and recognizing that while the G20 is not the platform to resolve geopolitical and security issues, we acknowledge that these issues can have significant consequences for the global economy," the document reads
Turnout at elections in Kherson Region above 62% on second day of voting
The turnout in the Genichesk municipal district was at 45.74%,the chair of the regional election commission Marina Zakharova said
International observers from seven countries monitor elections in Zaporozhye Region
The head of the regional election commission noted that members of precinct election commissions were accompanied by representatives of law enforcement agencies for security reasons
Russian-Chinese ties hit highest point since Soviet times, senior Russian diplomat says
Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko also noted the rapid development of cooperation with India
Putin congratulates Tajik leader Rakhmon on Tajikistan’s Independence Day
"Relations between Russia and Tajikistan are based on the principles of strategic partnership and alliance," the Russian president noted
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accuses Armenia of aggravating situation in Karabakh
Armenia is rudely interfering in the internal affairs of the country, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said
Russia’s upgraded T-80BV tank to feature capability of firing depleted uranium shells
The use of depleted uranium ammunition does not violate any international treaties, expert says
India unlikely to cut oil purchases from Russia in near future — experts
Trade turnover between Moscow and New Delhi soared more than three-fold in 2022 to $39 bln mainly due to growth of imports of the Russian oil
Ukrainian army shells Donetsk four times over 30 minutes
According to the report, the Ukrainian forces shelled the Petrovsky, Kirovsky and Kuibyshevsky districts of the city
Serbian expert gives high marks to election arrangements in Mariupol
In all, ten experts from seven countries, the US, France, Cameroon, Indonesia, Iran, Serbia and Portugal, came to observe the elections to the regional parliament and municipal councils in Mariupol
Russian President Vladimir Putin's biography
Russia's President Vladimir Putin turns 69 on October 7, 2021
G20 acknowledges difference of views, assessments of situation in Ukraine - declaration
G20 leaders also call for full implementation of grain deal
Zelensky acknowledges hostilities, arms shipments to Kiev slow down
The Ukrainian president stated that, in order to speed up the counteroffensive, more Western vehicles are necessary, including modern warplanes
Georgia’s parliament begins gathering signatures to impeach president
The signatures of at least one third of lawmakers, or 50 out of 150, are needed to apply to the Constitutional Court
Britain remains major geopolitical adversary of Russia — intelligence chief
Sergey Naryshkin added that "the many wars and conflicts that were triggered in Europe involving Russia against its interests can often be traced back to London"
International Red Cross urges head of Belarus branch to step down
"The IFRC confirms that through the Compliance and Mediation Committee we have recommended to the Secretary General of the Belarusian Red Cross to step down while the case is being investigated," IFRC spokesman Tommaso Della Longa said
Civilian killed in Donetsk in shelling attack by Ukrainian troops
According to earlier reports, two civilians were wounded in Donetsk as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops
Voter turnout in Kherson region exceed 58% after first day of voting
The Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions are taking part for the first time
G20 leaders call for full implementation of grain deal — final declaration
The implementation of the deal "is necessary to meet the demand in developing and least developed countries, particularly those in Africa," G20 leaders noted
Russian forces destroy two Challenger tanks in Zaporozhye Region — acting governor
Yevgeny Balitsky also noted that four Challengers were now near Stepnogorsk and two in Orekhov
Russian ambassador to South Africa presents UAE counterpart with symbolic BRICS banknote
The diplomat said the banknote was made in Russia
Morocco earthquake death toll hits 820 - portal
Another 672 people were affected
Downed Ukrainian drone causes fire at administrative building in Bryansk
The drone was jammed by electronic warfare means, governor Alexander Bogomaz reported
Morocco earthquake death toll hits 632 - portal
Another 329 people were affected
TurkStream, Blue Stream pipelines targeted in attempted attacks, Lavrov reveals
The top Russian diplomat also lamented that "nobody is conducting a normal probe" into the sabotage on Russia’s Nord Stream gas pipelines, with national agencies reportedly handling this investigation
Next G20 summits to be held in Brazil, South Africa, US
Earlier, Bloomberg and Financial Times reported citing sources that China’s delegation tried to push for the US not organizing the G20 summit
International coalition created 23 dangerous situations in skies over Syria in one day
In the Al-Tanf area, 12 violations were recorded per day
Russian forces eliminate up to 355 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over week
Russian air defense forces intercepted 49 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, three JDAM smart bombs and one HARM anti-radar missile over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine
Hainan hosts International Young Talents Forum
A series of presentations on the potential of the free trade port were held on the margins of the forum
Poland denies its helicopter violated Belarus’ airspace
According to spokesman for the operational command of Poland's armed forces Jacek Goryszewski, "these lies and provocations from the Belarusian side"
Consensus reached on joint declaration at G20 summit - Modi
The summit in New Delhi is running in an in-person format on September 9-10
Erdogan invites Putin to visit Turkey
The Turkish leader expects his Russian counterpart to pay a visit "in the shortest possible time"
Hainan airports' net income up 800% in January-June 2023
It reached to $82.1 million
Voter turnout at parliamentary election in DPR exceeds 59%
The preliminary voter turnout in the election for the Donetsk City Council was 56.10%
Two-fifths of Latin America faces hunger — Colombian envoy to Russia
These alarming trends may be due to the fact that the region has "the highest levels of inequality in the world," Hector Isidro Arenas Neira noted
Lugansk republic sees 60.99% turnout toward end of second voting day
According to the deputy chairman of the regional election commission, Marianna Sumskaya, in the afternoon, false reports were recorded about mining of some polling stations
Road construction in Russia to be expanded, Putin says
It is noted that the M-12 will be "extended to Kazan, then to Yekaterinburg and Tyumen, and to other Russian regions, regions of Siberia and the Far East"
Ukrainian drone control station destroyed - Russian Defense Ministry
The Russian Air Defence intercepted HIMARS projectiles, a JDAM air bomb, and shot down thirty four Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours
Hainan forms 17 sub-funds with $1.87 billion in assets
Registration of seven sub-funds has already been completed
Armenia unlikely to leave CSTO in current situation, expert says
Speaking about the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, Stanislav Pritchin, a senior researcher at the Center for Post-Soviet Studies of the IMEMO RAS, pointed out that "it is Armenia that is raising the ante, for it wants to show that its security is really threatened."
Turnout in election of Donetsk republic’s legislature rises to above 70%
Based on the results of the first day, taking into account early voting and voting at extraterritorial polling stations, the turnout in the elections of members of the People's Council of the DPR was 59.04%, and in the elections of the Donetsk City Council - 56.10%
G20 diplomats hammer out compromise language on Ukraine - Bloomberg
The summit in New Delhi is running in an in-person format on September 9-10
G20 leaders call on WTO reform - declaration
They remain committed to conducting discussions with a view to having a fully and well-functioning dispute settlement system
Putin to meet Vice Premier of China, Vice President of Laos at EEF - Kremlin
They will visit Vladivostok and take part in the EEF
Plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum to be held on September 12 — Kremlin
"It is scheduled to 03:00 p.m. Vladivostok time (05:00 a.m. GMT). An interesting discussion is expected," Dmitry Peskov said
Over 30 international experts invited by Russia’s Civic Chamber working in new regions
The head of the Russian Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova told about it
Moldovan president hopes Gazprom will continue supplies despite failed audit of gas debt
A reply from Gazprom, which would explain the supplier’s position on the delayed audit, has not been received yet
Scholz briefs Pashinyan on Germany’s concerns over Armenian-Azerbaijani border tensions
The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan can only be resolved through diplomacy, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said
Russia says its forces repulsed four Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk People’s Republic
Aircraft, artillery and heavy weapons of the Russian battlegroups also repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian army’s 47th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region
FSB accuses Chita resident of treason for transmitting military information
The 21-year-old girl is accused of taking photos and videos of echelons of military equipment traveling by rail and military personnel being sent to the special military operation zone at the Chita airport
Romania, US to hold naval exercise in Danube delta, Black Sea with US, Ukraine, allies
The maneuvers that will take place in the Romanian Navy area of responsibility will also involve forces from Bulgaria, the UK, Turkey, Ukraine and France
Medvedev points to risk of emergence of new artificial viruses
The politician stressed that the Pentagon had set up dozens of specialized biolabs and centers around Russia
