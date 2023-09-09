Putin offers condolences to King of Morocco over earthquake killing hundreds of people

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his condolences to King of Morocco Mohammed VI over the tragic consequence of a severe earthquake in the country that killed and affected hundreds of people. The message has been published on the Kremlin’s website.

"Accept my deepest condolences over the tragic consequence of a devastating earthquake in the country’s central districts of your country. Russia shares the sadness and grief of the friendly people of Morocco. Please pass on my deepest condolences and words of support to the victims’ families and friends and wishes for speedy recovery to all those affected by this disaster," the message reads.

According to latest figures, the earthquake killed more than 800 people and left over 672 people wounded.

According to the statement by the National Geophysical Institute of Morocco, a 7-magnitude earthquake occurred at 11:11 p.m. local time on Friday (1:11 a.m. Moscow time on Saturday). The epicenter was located in the district of Igil in the province of El Haouz, which is part of the Marrakech-Safi region, with the origin at a depth of 8 km.