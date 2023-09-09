Putin points to importance of laser physics research for Russia’s national economy

SAROV /Nizhny Novgorod Region/, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed to the importance of laser physics research for the country's economy, national economy and defense complex, calling the achievements in this sphere fantastic.

"I can only congratulate you [on all achievements reached] and wish you further success. I understand how important this [laser physics research] is for the economy, for the national economy and for increasing the country's defense capability," Putin said.

The head of state added that he was familiar with some of the achievements in this area. "What I know is impressive, it is just a kind of fantasy, but it is becoming a reality and it is great," the president pointed out.

Laser physics research allows to study the properties of matter and trace the evolution of the universe.