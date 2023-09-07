Last year sees 30 people extradited to Russia, 50 people deported from country

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Foreign countries deported or extradited about 30 people to Russia last year, while about 50 people involved in murders and robberies were extradited from Russia, Head of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Russian Interior Ministry Valery Kalachev told TASS.

"Extraditions of accused and convicted persons wanted through Interpol channels came from all over the map. Everything depends on the legislation of a state, as well when the extradition requests were granted. In 2022, in cooperation with the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation, about 30 deportations and extraditions were carried out from foreign countries to Russia," he said.

Kalachev noted that among the people returned to Russia are those that committed especially heinous crimes: multi-million-dollar embezzlement of budget funds, terrorism and major frauds. "In turn, last year, in cooperation with the specialized department of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, the NCB carried out about 50 extraditions of people involved in murders and robberies, those individuals wanted by foreign law enforcement agencies in Russia," he added.

He emphasized that Russia is not concerned with where the attackers hide. "We have a practice of returning criminals even decades after the fact. Thus, we very much espouse to the principle that those who are guilty will inevitably be punished for their crimes," Kalachev added. According to him, the NCB continues active work aimed at maintaining productive relations with its foreign colleagues. Specific results of interaction with foreign partners indicate that the professional exchange of police information using Interpol channels continues.