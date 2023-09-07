Journalists from unfriendly countries not accredited to Eastern Economic Forum — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Journalists from unfriendly countries will not be present at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) to be held in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok next week, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Thursday.

"No, journalists from unfriendly countries have not been accredited this year, as they were not accredited to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," he said.

The St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF), the largest economic forum in Russia, was held in mid-June. Western reporters were denied accreditation, for the first time in its history.

Back then, Peskov told TASS that the Western media accreditation to subsequent events in Russia would depend on "how they behave." He stressed that Russia was ready to receive Western journalists but demands Russian press be treated properly abroad. "There will not be business as usual any longer," he warned.

The EEF, like the SPIEF, is traditionally attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin. He will speak at the EEF plenary session on September 12.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year's forum is: On the Path to Partnership Peace and Prosperity.