Suspect in attempted murder of ex-head of LPR customs in custody — investigators

LUGANSK, September 5. /TASS/. Law enforcement has detained a female suspect in the case of the attempted assassination of ex-chairman of the LPR Customs Committee Yury Afanasyevsky, the regional Investigative Committee directorate told TASS, adding that the suspect has already confessed.

"The investigation determined that, on September 3 of this year, the woman from Lugansk gave the ex-chairman of the LPR Customs Committee a mobile phone containing an explosive device, which detonated after the phone was activated. The man and his son sustained multiple injuries; they are currently in the hospital, their lives are not in danger. The perpetrator has been detained; she already confessed," the directorate’s press office said.

Criminal charges have been filed for attempted murder and illegal possession of explosives.