Selected works from Hermitage may be put on display in Iranian capital

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Director General of the National Museum of Iran Jabriel Noukandeh has held a meeting with Hermitage Director General Mikhail Piotrovsky, Iranian website Entekhab reported.

According to the given information, Noukandeh suggested holding an exhibition of selected works from the Hermitage in Tehran. In addition, the sides discussed thematic events and inter-museum cooperation, as well as collective research of the cultural heritage of the Caspian Sea region.

In turn, Piotrovsky put forward a proposal to hold joint exhibitions called "Hermitage Day" in Tehran and "Day of the National Museum of Iran" in St. Petersburg to further strengthen ties between the Islamic republic and Russia.

In 2021, the State Hermitage Museum opened a new permanent exhibition of Iranian art in the halls of the third floor of the Winter Palace, completing the gallery of Middle Eastern art. According to the museum's press service, the Hermitage's collection of monuments of Iranian art from the 3rd to the early 20th century is considered one of the richest in the world, and the collection of Iranian metalwork is the most complete of all existing collections.