Putin congratulates Russian informatics team on their triumph at Olympiad

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Russian team members Valery Rodionov, Gimran Abdudlin, Anton Stepanov and Ivan Piskarev on their triumphant performance at the 35th International Olympiad in Informatics in Hungary, a telegram published on the Kremlin website says.

"I congratulate you on your triumphant performance at the International Olympiad in Informatics. In the course of the competition, you have demonstrated profound knowledge, exceptional dedication, and the ability to think creatively. Your success has once again confirmed the prestige of the national school of computer science. Way to go!" - the telegram states.

Putin expressed his gratitude to the parents, teachers and mentors of the national team members, whose sincere support helped them win.

The president wished them further success, good luck and all the best.