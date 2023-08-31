Poland’s consular agency in Russian city of Smolensk shuts down

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Polish authorities have shut down the country’s consular agency in the western Russian city of Smolensk in accordance with the Russian government’s decision, the Polish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"A ceremony was held on 31 August to close the Consular Agency in Smolensk," the statement on the ministry’s website said.

It is noted that the agency has been operating since 2012. "The Agency was closed after the Government of the Russian Federation had withdrawn consent for its functioning," the Polish diplomatic agency reiterated, noting that "the decision of the Russian authorities has met with strong opposition from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland."

On July 14, it was reported that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had signed an order to close Poland’s consular agency in Smolensk. According to the Russian government, the decision was made in response to Poland’s unfriendly actions toward Russia, including the illegal seizure of Russian diplomatic property in Poland and a dramatic reduction of Russia’s diplomatic presence in that country.