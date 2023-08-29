Russian Film Festival kicks off in Beijing

BEIJING, August 29. /TASS/. The opening ceremony for the Russian Film Festival was held in Beijing.

Yekaterina Naumova, interim director general of Roskino, Russia’s state institution in charge of promoting domestic cinema worldwide, noted the festival’s scale. "This year, we are particularly happy to hold such a large-scale festival in China finally off-line, when we can directly show our modern cinema to the audience in a movie theater," she told reporters.

Russian film director Irina Gobozashvili noted that the Chinese audience responds to movies about traditional values and has a positive reaction to "motion pictures about unity and kindness." Russian filmmaker Alexander Khant told journalists that the friendliness of Chinese viewers is palpable. "One can feel that the people here are very friendly, you notice it immediately," he said.

Within the framework of the Russian Film Festival, which is held in three Chinese cities, Beijing, Heihe and Suzhou on August 27-September 3, six Russian motion pictures will be screened. Film directors who present their works include Boris Khlebnikov, Vasily Bystrov, Irina Gobozashvili, Alexey Pimanov, Alexander Khant and Filipp Yuryev.

The event is being held with the support by Russia’s Culture Ministry and the China Film Art Research Center. The festival is organized by Roskino.