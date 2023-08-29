Russia’s public health watchdog seeing rise in cases of COVID-19 across various regions

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. An increased incidence of the coronavirus infection has been recorded in Russia over the past week with more than 4,000 cases registered, the press service of Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) told reporters.

"Over the past week, an increased incidence has been registered. Thus, during Week 34, slightly over 4,000 cases have been recorded," the public health watchdog’s statement said.

Subvariants of the Omicron strain still prevail.

"Within the framework of the molecular-genetic monitoring of the coronavirus infection pathogen, as of August 28, 2023, almost 271,000 genome sequences obtained as a result of full-genome and fragment sequencing have been cumulatively uploaded to the VGARus database," Rospotrebnadzor added.

Additionally, the situation with the enterovirus infection remains critical in several Russian regions. Mass incidence has been observed in the Sverdlovsk and Khabarovsk regions, and the cities of Sevastopol and Moscow, which triggered tightened epidemic control measures at educational institutions.

"The most complex situation has been shaping up in the Saratov Region, where over [the first] seven months of 2023, 101 cases of the enterovirus infection have been registered. The increased and growing incidence of the enterovirus infection has been observed mostly among preschoolers and schoolchildren, whose immunity has not yet fully developed," the agency specified.