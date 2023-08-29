Russian FSB detains Ukrainian intel agent in Omsk Region for infrastructure sabotage plans

OMSK, August 29. /TASS/. The Omsk Region branch of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained an agent of Ukrainian intelligence services tasked with damaging and destroying infrastructure facilities and gathering reconnaissance data, regional FSB spokesperson Irina Rusnak told TASS.

"The Russian Federal Security Service in the Omsk Region, which was actively supported by regional law enforcement agencies, interdicted the activities of an agent of Ukrainian intelligence services, a committed adherent of neo-Nazi ideology, who had been tasked by his handlers with damaging and destroying critical infrastructure facilities and gathering reconnaissance about the Russian Defense Ministry’s military bases. The detainee has pleaded guilty," the spokesperson said.

The regional FSB branch specified that the detainee, a 21-year-old resident of the city of Omsk, was charged with intentionally starting a fire in a relay case on a railway line. According to preliminary data, he received tasks from his Ukrainian handler via a messenger app. High treason charges have been filed against the detainee. In addition, he is accused of being involved in the activities of a terrorist organization and carrying out an act of sabotage.