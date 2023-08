MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Disruptions in operation of the X social platform were reported in a number of countries, according to the Downdetector website.

Users report disruption in operation of both the website and the mobile app.

The largest number of reports was registered in the US, the UK and Canada, but the number of reports in other countries is also growing.

Access to the social platform in Russia has been restricted since March, 2022.