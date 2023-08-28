Russian airliner leaves for Moscow after emergency landing in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, August 28. /TASS/. Russian Azur Air flight from Phuket to Moscow that landed in Uzbekistan after a passenger fell ill has now left for its original destination, Uzbekistan Airports said in a statement.

"Russian Azur Air flight ZF4002 departed for Moscow at 8 p.m. Tashkent time with 336 passengers onboard," the statement said.

"The reason for the aircraft’s emergency landing at Tashkent airport was the ill health of a passenger. A Russian citizen born in 1994 was hospitalized, accompanied by another passenger of this flight, in one of the medical institutions of the capital city," the statement said.