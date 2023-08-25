Russian citizen wanted on terrorism charges arrested in Italy

ROME, August 25. /TASS/. Italian law enforcement authorities have detained a Russian man in his fifties at Palermo airport in Sicily, the ANSA news agency reported, adding that the man was wanted under an international arrest warrant.

According to the news agency, it is unclear whether he was traveling on false documents and why he arrived in Palermo. Presumably, the detainee had been living in Syria for some time. He had been wanted since 2017.

After the results of his interrogation, the procedure for his extradition will be launched, ANSA added.