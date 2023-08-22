Tricolor 1,000 sq. m. in size unfurled at Moscow’s Victory Museum on Russia’s Flag Day

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. A Russian tricolor 1,000 square meters in size was unfurled at Moscow’s Victory Museum on National Flag Day in a ceremony attended by students of military universities, volunteers and representatives of youth organizations, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

Russia’s biggest flag was unfurled by students of higher military educational institutions, members of the Young Army youth patriotic movement, volunteers of the Victory Museum and participants in the Volunteers of the Victory movement. The ceremony was held to the accompaniment of the orchestra of the Defense Ministry’s Military University named after Prince Alexander Nevsky.

Russia’s biggest flag was unfurled for the first time on June 11, 2014, with this event recorded in the Russian Book of Records and Achievements. This tricolor is currently kept in the repositories of the Victory Museum.

The Russian tricolor gained the status of the national flag on August 22, 1991. In 1994, National Flag Day was instituted in Russia.