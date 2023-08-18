First flight from Vladivostok to North Korea after pandemic scheduled for August 25

VLADIVOSTOK, August 18. /TASS/. The first flights between Vladivostok and Pyongyang (DPRK) after the coronavirus pandemic are scheduled for August 25 and 28, Vladivostok airport's press service told TASS.

"Indeed, flights between Pyongyang and Vladivostok are scheduled for August 25 and 28. They will be carried out by Tu-204 airplanes," the press service said.

Depending on the aircraft modification, the capacity of Tu-204 airplanes is from 164 to 215 passengers. At the moment it is reported only about two flights, information about return flights is not specified.

"The website of the DPRK state airline Air Koryo provided information about the cost of flights from Pyongyang to Vladivostok: the price of the ticket is 230 US dollars," the representative office of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Vladivostok reported on its Telegram channel .

The last flight from Pyongyang to Vladivostok took place on March 9, 2020. It carried Russian and foreign diplomats who decided to leave the DPRK for the quarantine period, 13 Russian citizens were among them.