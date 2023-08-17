Another event potentially featuring Quran burning to take place in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, August 17. /TASS/. Police in the Swedish capital of Stockholm have authorized another public event that will be organized by Iraqi immigrant Salwan Najem who earlier staged several Quran burnings, according to police documents available to TASS.

Earlier, Najem filed another application for such an activity outside the embassy but withdrew it.

Earlier, a burning of the Quran took place during a police-authorized demonstration in downtown Stockholm on June 28. Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi immigrant, tore pages from the Quran and set the Islamic holy book on fire. On July 20, Momika and another organizer, Salwan Najem, kicked the sacred book in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm. Quran burnings also took place outside the Swedish parliament on July 31 and August 14. On August 3, a police-authorized demonstration involving burning of the Quran was held on a beach at Lake Malaren outside the Swedish capital. The organizer said she wanted to demonstrate that "religion is also part of politics."