Poll reveals majority of citizens think Russia is better than other countries

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. More than half of Russian citizens (57%) are convinced that Russia is better than other countries, this figure has increased by 5% since 2018, according to the results of Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) that published the results of a survey conducted on August 13 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"Russia is better than other countries - six out of ten Russians (57%) agree with this statement today, over five years the indicator has grown by 5% (2018 - 52%)", the results of the study said.

It is noted that a third of respondents believe otherwise (32%), one in ten respondents (10%) could not answer the question accurately, and 1% of respondents refused to answer at all.

"Portrait of a Russian who agrees that Russia is better than other countries - more often it is a woman (59% vs. 53% among men), over 60 years old (74%), with a good financial situation (66%), living in the countryside (66%), preferring to watch TV (78%). Portrait of a Russian who does not agree that Russia is better than other countries - more often it is a man (35% vs. 30% among women), under 25 years old (57%) or 35-44 years old (44%), with incomplete higher or higher education (41%), with poor financial situation (43%), a resident of Moscow or St. Petersburg (45%), an active Internet user (47%)", the results of the survey specified.

According to VCIOM, more than half of Russians agreed that patriots should always support Russia, even if it is wrong (55%). Some 36% of respondents disagreed, and 9% could not answer the question. Almost half of respondents agreed that the world would be a better place if citizens of other countries were like people in Russia (47%). Four out of ten (40%) disagreed with this statement, 13% did not answer the question. According to the survey, 49% of respondents believe that the greater Russia's influence on other countries, the better their citizens will live. A third of Russians (33%) do not share this opinion, 16% could not give a precise answer and 2% refused to answer.