FSB detains spy in LPR for cooperating with foreign intelligence services

LUGANSK, August 17. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) have detained a Ukrainian citizen who passed data on the locations of military personnel and equipment to foreign special services, the FSB press office told reporters.

According to the FSB, since October 2022, a Ukrainian citizen living in the region gathered data on the locations of military personnel and military equipment of the LPR People's Militia and the Russian armed forces, which were "further transferred to the special services of a foreign state for use against the security of the Russian Federation." "FSB investigators have charged him with a crime under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (Espionage)," the statement said.

The man is now in custody. The investigation is underway.