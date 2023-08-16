Over 4,500 people evacuated from Primorye Region’s flooded area — Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. More than 4,500 people have been evacuated from the flooded area in Russia’s Far Eastern Primorye Region, Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov said at the meeting of President Vladimir Putin with members of the government.

"More than 4,500 people, including 715 children, have been evacuated from the flood zone. At the moment 275 people, including 62 children, are in eight temporary shelters", the minister said.

According to him, an Emergencies Ministry task force has been working in the region since August 13. "Bottled water and products are being delivered to flooded settlements. We’ve deployed 289 heat guns, 234 generators and 99 motor pumps to the affected settlements. In addition, 326 heat guns, 15 generators and 16 motor pumps have been sent to the Primorye Region from neighboring regions to help eliminate the consequences of the incident," Kurenkov said.

The minister pointed out that as of today, the water level in most settlements of the region is decreasing. "Over the past 24 hours, more than 2,300 residential buildings, almost 2,500 household plots and five sections of highways have been cleared of water. In 18 settlements in the flood zone, 567 houses and 754 household areas, as well as 19 sections of highways remain flooded. Work is underway to restore power supply in three municipalities", the official added.