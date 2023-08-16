Russia declares Polish NGO undesirable for encouraging Russians to join Ukrainian forces

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian prosecutors added a Polish NGO, Za Wolna Rosje (For Free Russia), to the list of undesirable organizations for encouraging Russians to join volunteer units of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Prosecutor General’s Office told TASS on Wednesday.

"Following a probe, the Russian General Prosecutor’s Office decided to designate Poland’s Stowarzyszenie Za Wolna Rosje (Association 'For Free Russia') as undesirable," prosecutors said.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, Anastasia Sergeyeva and Maria Harmast, who fled to Poland to become EU residents, are the organization’s ideological inspirers. "While working abroad, they invite Russians to join volunteer battalions of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and prepare the so-called resistance groups. The association has harsh anti-Russian rhetoric, while Sergeyeva and Harmast consider themselves to be among 'repressed' civil activists," the watchdog explained. In coordination with non-systemic opposition figures who have fled Russia, they stage political performances for Western audiences in order to attract attention or raise money, prosecutors added.

In addition, the NGO has been implementing projects to brainwash regional reporters to trap them into propaganda against Russia, including with the view to discrediting Russian consular and diplomatic institutions during election campaigns abroad. "Therefore, the foreign NGO, Stowarzyszenie Za Wolna Rosje, has been interfering in our country’s internal affairs, which poses a threat in general to the constitutional order and security of the Russian Federation," prosecutors concluded.