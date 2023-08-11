Eight people still missing following Sergiyev Posad blast

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The fate of eight people remains unknown after an explosion in Sergiyev Posad, the administration said.

""In the first hours after the incident, there were 12 appeals from relatives. Two families later withdrew their applications: their relatives were found, they were not at the scene of the tragedy. One person was listed twice - he recently changed his surname, one was found alive on the same day. As a result, the fate of eight people remains unknown," the statement on the administration’s Telegram channel said.

According to it, debris removal at the site of the explosion has been completed and rescuers have left the area. "The Investigative Committee continues to work at the site, then local specialists will continue to rake up the piles of bricks and dismantled metal structures," the administration concluded.

The explosion occurred on August 9 in Sergiyev Posad in a warehouse containing pyrotechnics made by the Pyro-Ross company, which, according to the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant, is adjacent to the plant’s premises but is an independent enterprise. As a result of the incident, at least one person was killed, and 84 people were injured. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case for violation of industrial safety regulations.