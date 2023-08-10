Fourteen people remain hospitalized following blast at Sergiyev Posad fireworks warehouse

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Fourteen people remain hospitalized after a blast that rocked a fireworks warehouse in Sergiyev Posad, 75 km northeast of Moscow, the Moscow Region Health Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

"Fourteen people remain hospitalized at a Sergiyev Posad hospital; three of them are in serious condition in intensive care, and the others are in moderate condition. A female patient passed away and another two were transferred to federal healthcare facilities. A total of 71 injured people received medical care in the past 24 hours," the statement reads.

Investigators have detained the technical director of the Pyro-Ross company, the owner of the warehouse where the blast occurred, a spokesperson for the Main Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee’s Moscow Region branch told TASS. The official pointed out that investigators were continuing their work at the site.

The explosion took place at a fireworks warehouse belonging to the Pyro-Ross company. According to officials at the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant, the facility adjoined the plant’s premises. A shock wave shattered windows in buildings on two adjacent streets. The Investigative Committee has launched an investigation into violations of industrial safety regulations.