Russians must be well-protected from terrorist propaganda — Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee will take additional measures to protect the people from the propaganda and ideological influence of terrorist organizations, the IC’s press service told the media.

On Tuesday, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAC) met in session, with the chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin taking part. The NAC discussed ways of countering the ideology of terrorism and "worked out measures along these lines in light of the new threats that emerged against the background of the special military operation."

"Instructions were issued to work out additional measures to improve the effectiveness of measures to protect the population from the propaganda and ideological impact of terrorist organizations," the IC’s press service said.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry warned that the Ukrainian phone scammers had started using a new tactic with the aim of involving Russians in committing sabotage and terrorist acts. The Interior Ministry asked all Russians to remember that attacks on strategic or military facilities were acts of terrorism or sabotage and urged everyone to be more cautious about all phone calls and messages urging them to commit such actions.